Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $42,835.38 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $42,835.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GKOS traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 913,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

