Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.36

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 63497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.