Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,728,935 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 484% from the previous session’s volume of 296,249 shares.The stock last traded at $103.12 and had previously closed at $102.76.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,859,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

