Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading 33.3% Higher

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 121,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 116,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Granada Gold Mine Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
