Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Stock Price Up 34.5%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) traded up 34.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 11,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 23,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Hammer Fiber Optics Stock Up 34.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.
About Hammer Fiber Optics
Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. The company provides HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.
