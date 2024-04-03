Head to Head Comparison: QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) & Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stride and QuantaSing Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Stride alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.84 billion 1.46 $126.87 million $3.96 15.61 QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.52 -$14.97 million $0.45 8.67

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than QuantaSing Group. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stride, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Stride has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantaSing Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stride and QuantaSing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 1 4 0 2.80 QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stride presently has a consensus price target of $71.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.10%. QuantaSing Group has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 152.56%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than Stride.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Stride shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 8.80% 17.77% 9.73% QuantaSing Group 5.78% 83.40% 16.31%

Summary

Stride beats QuantaSing Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stride

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. It serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.