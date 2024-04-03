Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading 10.8% Higher

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. 376,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Healthcare Capital Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.74.
Healthcare Capital Company Profile
Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Capital
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.