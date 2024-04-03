Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 6%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.45. 835,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,997,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLF

Herbalife Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market cap of $812.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Herbalife by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Herbalife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.