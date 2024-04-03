HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88. 72,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 253,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
HEXO Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.13.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
