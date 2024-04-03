Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HGLB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 45,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,175. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGLB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.