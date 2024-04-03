Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 45,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

