Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 528,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE HMN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 216,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,858,134.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,858,134.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,077 shares of company stock worth $2,682,021. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

