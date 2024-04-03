Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 140002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

