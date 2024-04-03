Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 140002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Identillect Technologies
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.