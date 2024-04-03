Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) Trading Down 24.2%

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 24.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 4,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 32,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Imperial Ginseng Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$956,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34.

About Imperial Ginseng Products

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the cultivation and processing of ginseng in the province of Ontario. Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.