Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires 35 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.03. 1,050,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,269. The company has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

