Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in American Express were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.68.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,350. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

