Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after buying an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,406. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

