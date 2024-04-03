Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $69,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.69. The company had a trading volume of 314,108 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.