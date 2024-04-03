Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 116.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FCX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,947,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,204,145. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

