Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

