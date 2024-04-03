Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,494 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,652,000 after buying an additional 979,223 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,568,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,536,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,868. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $335.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

