Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. Fiserv makes up about 1.5% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,378,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

FI stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.68. 2,067,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average is $133.33. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

