Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.01. 1,704,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,172. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.98.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

