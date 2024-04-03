Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 269 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 83,474,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,560,941. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

