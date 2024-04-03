Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 3,800 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned approximately 0.18% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 220,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,994. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $538.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several analysts have commented on HBNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

