Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 70 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,591,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.32. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

