Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of AKRO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 680,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,495. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AKRO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.
