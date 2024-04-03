Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $4,771,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,456,814.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.38. 2,131,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,059. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.28 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $94.04.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

