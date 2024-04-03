Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells 170 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $37,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,236.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Penumbra Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PEN stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,783. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.46. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

