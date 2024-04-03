Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells 31,006 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $266,961.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,883.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $85,500.00.
  • On Thursday, January 4th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $348,545.12.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of Zuora stock remained flat at $8.56 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,827. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,344,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,005,000 after purchasing an additional 343,054 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 233,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,740,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,156,000 after purchasing an additional 429,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 406,841 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

