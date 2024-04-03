Insight Advisors LLC PA Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,797,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,265,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $154.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

