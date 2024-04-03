Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 16,717 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,717 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $62,157,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,065,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 8,409.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 347,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,514,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,693,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of GJUL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $33.87.

