Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.64

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.64 and last traded at $112.38, with a volume of 327689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $1,115,307.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 564,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,109,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $1,115,307.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 564,805 shares in the company, valued at $49,109,794.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,838 shares of company stock worth $47,233,745. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,306,000 after buying an additional 123,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

