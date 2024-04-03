Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $18.14 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $18.14 or 0.00027686 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.37 billion and $259.94 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00069987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,636,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,614,526 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

