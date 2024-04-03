Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of VMO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 159,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 132,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 83,712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 226,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 93,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

