Invesco Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0391 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 122,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

