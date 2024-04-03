Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0388 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

VGM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 162,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,700. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 262,276 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 598,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 212,348 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,879,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

