iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

