iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,550,843 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

