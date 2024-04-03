iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.17. 3,705,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,069. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

