iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 158,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 51,808 shares.The stock last traded at $32.95 and had previously closed at $32.65.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 64,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

