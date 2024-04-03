iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 158,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the previous session’s volume of 51,808 shares.The stock last traded at $32.95 and had previously closed at $32.65.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $635.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 64,813 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

