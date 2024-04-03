iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Bought by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $195,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of ILCV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.15. 22,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,449. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $917.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

