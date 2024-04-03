iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $102.69. 314,108 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

