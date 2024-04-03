iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,714 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $35,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.94. 945,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Featured Articles

