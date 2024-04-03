iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.81

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.81 and last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 723429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,289,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,980 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,051,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 829,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after buying an additional 546,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,888,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,226,000 after acquiring an additional 413,250 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

