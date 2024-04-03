iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.81

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.81 and last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 723429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

