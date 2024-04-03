iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $45,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.43. 126,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,182. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $231.02 and a 12-month high of $300.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.09.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.