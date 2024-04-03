iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Derbend Asset Management’s Largest Position

Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,363 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Derbend Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. 2,762,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,685. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

