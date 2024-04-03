JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Issue $0.74 Annual Dividend

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the information services provider on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

JD.com has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect JD.com to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of JD stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

